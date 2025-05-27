San Francisco

Solve SF app linked to city's 311 may shut down after 5 months

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The maker of a popular app that allows people to report fixable problems in San Francisco has been warned about an imminent shutdown.

The app, called Solve SF, is linked to the city's official 311 service, and while it seems to be successful since its January inception, the city administrator's office says changes to the 311 service will make it unaffordable to staff and maintain the old API.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Ginger Conejero Saab has more in the video above, and watch Raj Mathai's interview with the app's founder below.

A popular app helping to clean up the streets of San Francisco may soon be going away. NBC Bay Area’s Raj Mathai speaks Solve SF creator Patrick McCabe on this and what’s being done to keep it up and running.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us