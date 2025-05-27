Solve SF app linked to city's 311 may shut down after 5 months

The maker of a popular app that allows people to report fixable problems in San Francisco has been warned about an imminent shutdown.

The app, called Solve SF, is linked to the city's official 311 service, and while it seems to be successful since its January inception, the city administrator's office says changes to the 311 service will make it unaffordable to staff and maintain the old API.

