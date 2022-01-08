COVID-19

Some Banks, Credit Unions Temporarily Closing Branches Due to COVID-19 Related Staff Shortages

There are current closures in Campbell, Hayward, Lafayette, Milpitas, Novato, Oakland, Pleasanton and San Mateo.

By Bay City News

Several Bay Area banks and credit unions have temporarily closed some of their branches as cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant spike across the region and force workers to stay home.

Patelco Credit Union, which serves Bay Area residents from Marin County to Santa Clara County, said in an email to customers Thursday that the virus has forced the credit union to close some of its branches and led to longer waiting times for its call center.

While credit union did not elaborate on which branches are currently closed due to COVID-19-related staffing issues, some of its branches in Campbell, Hayward, Lafayette, Milpitas, Novato, Oakland, Pleasanton and San Mateo are all currently closed.

Major bankers Chase and Wells Fargo also reported temporary closures of some of their branches due to staffing shortages, although both banks noted that the majority of their branches in the Bay Area remain open.

"Our temporarily closed locations will resume operations as soon as possible," a spokesperson for Wells Fargo said in an emailed statement. "We are sorry to inconvenience any customers who may do their banking at one of our temporarily closed branches."

Spokespersons for other financial institutions in the greater Bay Area, including Provident Credit Union, Bay Federal Credit Union and San Francisco Fire Credit Union, did not follow up on requests about COVID-related staffing issues at their branches.

In separate statements, Chase, Wells Fargo and Patelco all urged customers affected by branch closures to utilize their respective mobile and online banking services as needed.

