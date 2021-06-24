Some Bay Area McDonald's Locations Serving Up COVID-19 Vaccines

There's something extra on the menu at some Bay Area McDonald's locations this summer.

For a limited time and at select locations, people can get a burger and fries with a side of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Aiyana Love, 12, was relieved to roll up her sleeve Thursday at a familiar place.

"This was really quick and easy," she said. "There wasn't a line whatsoever. You just walk in, get it and walk out. It was really fun. I think it was pretty easy. I think other people who like me with anxiety it's much easier."

The McDonald's vaccinations are all part of a statewide initiative to reach those who’ve had a hard time getting access to the vaccine. Across the state, 70 McDonald's locations will offer vaccinations over the coming weeks.

"One of the biggest issues that people have raised is access: I’m too busy during the day, I need to go to the clinic at night, or I need the clinic to be closer to me," Solano County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas said. "This is part of a series of initiatives to get clinics closer to people."

McDonald's cook Leonida Ponce took a break from making hamburgers to finally get vaccinated.

To have it at her work was more comfortable, she said. She didn’t have to make an appointment, and it was easy, she added.

Joshua, 13, said one of best parts of getting a shot at McDonald's was lunch on the house.

"It was convenient," he said. "You get free food. I got a combo meal."

For more information about the vaccinations at McDonald's, click here.