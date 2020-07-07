Some Bay Area Schools Plan to Keep 100% Distance Learning in the Fall

Some Bay Area school districts are planning to keep students at home in the fall with 100% distance learning programs, and it's not going over well with parents.

Despite surveys in which families said full-time distance learning would be their least favorite option, school districts in East Contra Costa County and on the Peninsula are moving ahead with such plans.

The Brentwood Union Elementary School District announced it is planning to stick with 100% distance learning in the fall. Students in the Liberty Union High School District will be on a hybrid plan, in which every other day is a distance learning schedule, with full-time distance learning as an option.

Some parents are sounding off against the decision, saying they might have to quit their jobs or sacrifice their careers to stay home with their children. Others support the decision, saying school officials are doing their best in a highly fluid situation.

The Oakley Union Elementary School District is going with a 100% distance learning plan at the start of the school year, with an option to move to a hybrid schedule when it's deemed "safe" to do so.

On the Peninsula, the Palo Alto school board signed off on a plan to bring elementary students back to school for face-to-face learning, with middle and high school students primarily learning from home.

All the districts have acknowledged the plans will depend on what is happening with the coronavirus and county reopening plans.