Some Schools in Santa Clara, San Mateo Counties Approved for In-Person Classes

A number of schools in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties are allowed to reopen for modified in-person classes, having received approval on county waiver applications exempting them from the general COVID-19 public health orders.

Most of the schools in San Mateo County are private or charter schools while many on Santa Clara County's approved waiver list will be limited to in-person classes for certain grades and students with special needs.

The Campbell Union School District, for example, has been approved to reopen early for students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.

As part of the waiver application process, school districts must establish a reopening plan that addresses categories that include disinfection, cohorting, health screenings, contact tracing and testing of all staff.

Lists of schools applying for waivers and those approved for Santa Clara County and San Mateo County can be found on county websites.

Some private and public schools in Marin and Contra Costa counties also have been approved to reopen, according to a list on the state Public Health website.