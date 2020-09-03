reopening the bay area

Some Schools in Santa Clara, San Mateo Counties Approved for In-Person Classes

By NBC Bay Area staff

A number of schools in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties are allowed to reopen for modified in-person classes, having received approval on county waiver applications exempting them from the general COVID-19 public health orders.

Most of the schools in San Mateo County are private or charter schools while many on Santa Clara County's approved waiver list will be limited to in-person classes for certain grades and students with special needs.

The Campbell Union School District, for example, has been approved to reopen early for students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade.

Local

Making It in the Bay 11 hours ago

Bay Area Housing Market Hits New Highs, New Lows in the Same Week

Santa Clara 11 hours ago

South Bay Church Fined $50K for Defying Health Order

As part of the waiver application process, school districts must establish a reopening plan that addresses categories that include disinfection, cohorting, health screenings, contact tracing and testing of all staff.

Lists of schools applying for waivers and those approved for Santa Clara County and San Mateo County can be found on county websites.

Some private and public schools in Marin and Contra Costa counties also have been approved to reopen, according to a list on the state Public Health website.

This article tagged under:

reopening the bay areacoronavirusschools
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us