Some senior residents return to Oakley apartments days after evacuation

Days after their Oakley apartment building was evacuated, some seniors were able to return home Tuesday, according to building management.
The management of the Oak Grove Senior Terrace said PG&E had restored power, making it safe for some residents to return. But the elevator still needed repairs.
Authorities shut off power there after a clogged pipe sent sewage overflowing into a vacant apartment near the elevator controls.
In the meantime, management has been paying for hotels and food for the displaced seniors.
