Oakley

Some senior residents return to Oakley apartments days after evacuation

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Days after their Oakley apartment building was evacuated, some seniors were able to return home Tuesday, according to building management. 

The management of the Oak Grove Senior Terrace said PG&E had restored power, making it safe for some residents to return. But the elevator still needed repairs. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Oakley May 27

Residents still displaced from Oakley senior housing apartment complex

Oakley May 26

More than 60 senior residents evacuate from Oakley apartment complex

Authorities shut off power there after a clogged pipe sent sewage overflowing into a vacant apartment near the elevator controls. 

In the meantime, management has been paying for hotels and food for the displaced seniors.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Oakley
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us