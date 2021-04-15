Some Tips That Could Help You Find a COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

Slowly but surely, the COVID-19 vaccine supply is increasing, but so is demand now that every Californian 16 or older is eligible to get vaccinated.

The good news is as the number of doses increases, more people are able to make appointments, especially at the pharmacy sites, like Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid, fairly early in the morning. The bad news is by early afternoon most of those appointments are taken.

Here are some more tips that could help you land an appointment: