Family Demands Justice After Woman Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Woodside

A grieving son is demanding justice after his mother was killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 in Woodside last Saturday

18-year-old Anatole told NBC Bay Area Thursday that he and his little brother have lost their best friend and the light that guides their path. He hopes the suspect gets charged to the fullest extent.

“It's been very difficult, obviously not having my mom around. Someone whose been a shining light in my life and so many people's lives,” he said.

54-year-old Eden Palmer of San Francisco was killed in the wrong-way crash. Anatole told NBC Bay Area that his mother was driving his little brother to a soccer game.

The 14-year-old boy survived the crash, but has been in critical condition ever since.

“He's been suffering quite a lot, a lot of injuries, a lot of surgeries going on,” Anatole said.

Anatole said that Eden was the rock of the family. She was a dedicated volunteer and a Rockstar in the fashion industry.

“The positivity and love that she spread unconditionally, that was her motto will continue to be spread through those who knew and loved her,” Anatole said.

24-year-old Constellatia A. Martin of Campbell was arrested near the scene. Police said that after the crash, Martin took off but was found undressed in a nearby field.

Martin was arraigned Thursday as the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office filed vehicular manslaughter while being under the influence of drugs.

“That's based on various symptoms that she exhibited. The erratic behavior, the officers looking at her eyes. The statements she was making. She made a large number of bizarre statements,” said San Mateo County DA Steve Wagstaffe.

While justice arrives, Anatole and his family have created a GoFundMe page to help with his little brother’s recovery and help his mother’s dream come true of seeing her sons go to college.

“One of the promises that my mom gave to my brother was that wherever he got it, she'd made sure he can go,” he said.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said that the suspect did not enter a plea Her case was continued until May.

In the meantime, Martin will remain in jail without bail.