Sonoma County Authorities Search for Abducted Toddler

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2-year-old girl who was taken by her mother who does not have custody.

Makenzie Privitt was taken by her mother, Shelby Privitt, from her grandmother's home, the sheriff's office said. The grandmother holds custody of Makenzie, who's not supposed to be with her mother.

Makenzie was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants and pink shoes, the sheriff's office said.

Shelby, 20, is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 120 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans, according to the sheriff's office.

Shelby and Makenzie were last seen walking eastbound on Highway 12 toward Santa Rosa city limits, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it's investigating the incident as a kidnapping.

Anyone who spots the pair is asked to contact the sheriff's office immediately at 707-565-2121.