Sonoma County

Sonoma County declares local emergency in response to Point Fire

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A local emergency was declared Monday in Sonoma County in response to the Point Fire which has burned nearly 1,200 acres northwest of Healdsburg.

Declaring a local emergency allows the county to request state and federal assistance for response and recovery efforts, according to County Executive M. Christina Rivera. The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting within the next week to consider ratifying the declaration.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Point Fire began Sunday afternoon at about 1 p.m. above Dry Creek Valley near Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road. As of Monday evening, the fire remained contained at 20%.

Some residents have been evacuated and others remain under an evacuation warning.

california wildfires 7 hours ago

Point Fire in Sonoma County burns roughly 1,200 acres; containment up to 20%

Air Quality 6 hours ago

Smoke from Point Fire affecting Bay Area air quality

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Sonoma County
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us