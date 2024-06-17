Sonoma County declares local emergency in response to Point Fire

A local emergency was declared Monday in Sonoma County in response to the Point Fire which has burned nearly 1,200 acres northwest of Healdsburg.

Declaring a local emergency allows the county to request state and federal assistance for response and recovery efforts, according to County Executive M. Christina Rivera. The Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting within the next week to consider ratifying the declaration.

The Point Fire began Sunday afternoon at about 1 p.m. above Dry Creek Valley near Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road. As of Monday evening, the fire remained contained at 20%.

Some residents have been evacuated and others remain under an evacuation warning.