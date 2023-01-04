Several Sonoma County Schools to Be Closed Thursday Due to Storm

Several schools in Sonoma County will be closed on Thursday due to flooding, fallen trees, power outages and other storm-related issues, school officials said.

The Sonoma County Office of Education released a list on Wednesday night of campuses that would be closed.

The sites and school districts affected are: Fort Ross Elementary District, Guerneville School District, Harmony Union School District, Horicon School District, Kashia School District, Monte Rio Union School District, Montgomery Elementary District, Twin Hills Union School District, West Side Union Elementary District, West Sonoma County Union High School District, Credo High School, Pathways Charter (open for distance learning), and REACH Charter.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

School officials said news releases with updates would be sent Thursday evening and Friday morning if more schools will close.

Information on school closures can be found at scoe.org.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri tracks heavy rain and gusty winds pounding the Bay Area in your Microclimate Forecast.