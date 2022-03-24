Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Investigates Homicide in Guerneville

Law enforcement officers in Sonoma County early Thursday morning were investigating a homicide in Guerneville that occurred late Wednesday night.

Sonoma County sheriff's investigators were at a home in the 14000 block of Old Cazadero Road, near River Drive, in Guerneville, about 20 miles west of Santa Rosa.

Video from the scene shows a white picket fence flattened in front of the home and some structural damage to the house itself, but it wasn't immediately clear what caused the damage.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

This is a developing story. Refresh for the latest updates.