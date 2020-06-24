coronavirus

Sonoma County Spike in Virus Cases Tied to Community Spread

By Cierra Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Public Health officials in Sonoma County are on alert after reporting 50 new coronavirus cases Monday, a 36% jump from the previous day.

The county's focus is now shifting to a skilled nursing facility and members of the county’s homeless population.

The recent spike in cases is due to community spread, with the county’s health officer highlighting an unnamed business that provides services to the homeless and an unnamed skilled nursing facility, according to a report in the Press Democrat.

Local

Technology 2 hours ago

US Agency Probes Touch-Screen Failures in Tesla Model S

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Contra Costa Youth Making Up Increasing Proportion of COVID-19 Cases

The newspaper reported county health officials are now working to contact those who tested positive to determine who they may have come in contact with and to relocate some of the homeless individuals to alternative shelters.

Sonoma County's spike in virus cases comes just a week after an outbreak was traced back to a county winery. Three workers there tested positive for the virus, though health officials say they did not have direct contact with guests.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSonoma Countyspike in cases
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us