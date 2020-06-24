Sonoma County Spike in Virus Cases Tied to Community Spread

Public Health officials in Sonoma County are on alert after reporting 50 new coronavirus cases Monday, a 36% jump from the previous day.

The county's focus is now shifting to a skilled nursing facility and members of the county’s homeless population.

The recent spike in cases is due to community spread, with the county’s health officer highlighting an unnamed business that provides services to the homeless and an unnamed skilled nursing facility, according to a report in the Press Democrat.

The newspaper reported county health officials are now working to contact those who tested positive to determine who they may have come in contact with and to relocate some of the homeless individuals to alternative shelters.

Sonoma County's spike in virus cases comes just a week after an outbreak was traced back to a county winery. Three workers there tested positive for the virus, though health officials say they did not have direct contact with guests.