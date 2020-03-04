Decision 2020

Sonoma County Voters Reject Tax Hike to Help County’s Fire Agencies

By Bay City News

Voters in Sonoma County have rejected Measure G, a half-cent sales tax that would have raised $51 million annually to supplement existing services by the county's 38 fire agencies.

Measure G needed two-thirds approval and received 61.77% with all precincts reporting early Wednesday morning.

Under Measure G, 90% of the tax proceeds were to go to incorporated and unincorporated fire agencies for alerts, warnings, sirens, vegetation management, response, wildfire prevention and preparedness,
recruitment and retention of firefighters, equipment and facilities.

