Sonoma County officials warn of dangerous wildfire season ahead

Sonoma County officials are urging residents to prepare for what could be a high-risk wildfire season, citing increased fuel loads, persistent dry conditions, and new extreme weather alerts issued by forecasters.

"We're entering this fire season with conditions that demand heightened vigilance," Sonoma County Board of Supervisors chair Lynda Hopkins said in a statement. "Our goal is to stay ahead of these risks through planning, coordination and public engagement."

In a briefing before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, county fire and emergency officials said the region is entering the 2025 season with a "fire year" mindset, as early signs point to above-normal wildfire danger.

Fire officials expect to see hotter and drier weather than usual from June through August, with little help from the usual coastal fog. Heavy rains followed by a dry spring have caused more dry brush to grow, increasing wildfire risk.

The National Weather Service has introduced a new warning called a Particularly Dangerous Situation, or PDS, for extreme fire conditions. This alert, normally used for hurricanes and tornadoes, highlights areas facing the most danger.

A Cal Fire official warned that long stretches of hot, windy weather could bring "flash droughts," where plants dry out quickly, making fires more likely and harder to control.

"We are in a fire year, not a fire season," said Cal Fire Division Chief Ben Nicholls said in a statement released by the county. "The reports clearly show we need to be vigilant and prepared for an increased threat of large wildfires."

Nicholls outlined Cal Fire's regional readiness, which includes dozens of fire engines, at least five bulldozers, and crews stationed at the Hood Mountain Fire Center. Statewide, the agency has a fleet of 85 aircraft, and its Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is expected to be fully staffed by mid-June.

An emergency official said local agencies have expanded public safety outreach and preparedness training in anticipation of a busy season.

"We can't prevent every wildfire, but we as a community can be better prepared to keep ourselves and loved ones safe," Jeff DuVall, director of the Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management, said in the county's statement. "We've strengthened our alert systems, updated evacuation maps, and are working hard to ensure the public has timely, accurate information when it matters most."

Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts, clear space around their homes, and review evacuation plans. More resources are available at SoCoEmergency.org.