Sonoma Raceway Apologizes for Confederate Flag Incident

A Confederate flag was spotted at the Sonoma Raceway this past weekend, despite a formal ban created four years ago.

At least one Confederate flag was seen flying over a recreational vehicle in the parking lot during a drag-racing competition. The incident triggered a formal letter from the NAACP's Sonoma County chapter, noting that the flag continued to fly even after a complaint.

The NAACP in a statement said the raceway "must maintain awareness and continue to be proactive in addressing the harmful ideologies of racism that plague this country." The group went on to say Sonoma Raceway "must take intentional and authentic steps to ensure visitors are not allowed to display symbols of hate."

Sonoma Raceway has responded with an apology and the following statement:

"As the statement about banners and flags on our website says, we want to create positive memories in an inclusive environment, which is why we have a specific policy and procedures to uphold that policy during events. While an earlier sweep resulted in one flag being removed, we regret that another campsite was unoccupied when staff went to address display of a flag in question. When the campers returned, they were immediately asked by a staff member to remove the flag, and they cooperated at once.

While having a policy and believing in that policy are the important first steps, the crucial work is to monitor and act on the adherence to it by all of our guests, FOR all of our guests. Our procedures to manage incidents like this are a top priority and will be further refined to prevent future incidents."