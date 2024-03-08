Sonoma Raceway repaved for first time in 23 years

Sonoma Raceway has its first new pavement in 23 years after a two-month project was completed last month, raceway officials said.

It started in December, with workers grinding down the old surface, repairing cracks and then laying down brand-new, long-lasting asphalt that enhances the racing surface on the 2.52-mile course.

Testing is planned for late March to prepare for the first NASCAR races at Sonoma in June. For tickets and more info, visit the raceway's official website.

Bob Redell has a sneak peek of the track in the video above.