Sonoma extends emergency warming center operations amid freezing temperatures

The City of Sonoma has extended the operation of its temporary Emergency Warming Center through Tuesday as overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 31 degrees or below, city officials said.

Located at the City of Sonoma Emergency Homeless Shelter, formerly known as The Haven, the center provides overnight shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness or without heat, officials noted.

The warming center will operate nightly from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Monday.

Guests will have access to cots, light snacks, beverages, and charging stations, city officials said.

Well-behaved pets may be allowed at the discretion of the center's manager, while service animals are permitted, a press release on Friday noted.

The extension follows National Weather Service for forecasts predicting continued freezing temperatures and recent rainfall.

These conditions are especially dangerous for those without shelter.

FS Global, the shelter operator, is offering free transportation to the center from locations in Sonoma Valley, including SOS Unity Kitchen, A.S. Tiny Home Village, and the Sonoma Valley Regional Library.

For additional transportation options, individuals can contact FS Global at (707) 737-7663.