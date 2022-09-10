Authorities Arrest Man Suspected of Killing 8-Year-Old Sophia Mason in East Bay: Sources

A man wanted for the abuse and murder of a Hayward child has been arrested, law enforcement sources tell NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit.

Sources close to the investigation tell the Investigative Unit that Dhante Jackson, the man suspected in the killing of 8-year-old Sophia Mason was arrested in Newark Saturday.

Hayward Police Department

Police have been looking for Jackson since March, when Sophia Mason was found dead in Merced.

Sophia’s mother was arrested and charged with murder in March. Jackson, her boyfriend will now face the same charges.

This story is developing, check back for updates.