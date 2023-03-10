Soquel Residents Without Water After Heavy Rain, Storm Debris Wash Out Road, Water Main

Roughly 40 homes in the Santa Cruz County community of Soquel were without water service Friday after storm runoff and debris washed out a road and water main, according to the local water district.

Storm debris blocked the Bates Creek culvert at North Main Street, eventually leading to the road and water main being washed away, the Soquel Creek Water District said.

County crews were working to clear the storm debris and evaluate the damage to the road. The water district was also working on a response and repair effort.