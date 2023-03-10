bay area storm

Soquel Residents Without Water After Heavy Rain, Storm Debris Wash Out Road, Water Main

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Roughly 40 homes in the Santa Cruz County community of Soquel were without water service Friday after storm runoff and debris washed out a road and water main, according to the local water district.

Storm debris blocked the Bates Creek culvert at North Main Street, eventually leading to the road and water main being washed away, the Soquel Creek Water District said.

County crews were working to clear the storm debris and evaluate the damage to the road. The water district was also working on a response and repair effort.

Oakland 5 hours ago

1 Dead After Roof Collapses at Peet's Coffee Warehouse in Oakland: FD

bay area storm 2 hours ago

Southbound Highway 101 in Gilroy Closed Due to Flooding

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area stormbay area weatherSanta Cruz County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us