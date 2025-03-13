Sourdough is in the loaf-lovely spotlight at this 123 Farm festival

What to Know Sourdough Bread Festival

April 5-20 (Saturdays and Sundays)

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn

Cherry Valley

Before the sourdough-themed celebration begins, Tea Nights will twinkle at 123 Farm from March 21 to 30 (Fridays-Sundays)

The popular Lavender Festival begins May 2, 2025, with lavender blooms expected later in the spring and early summer

HOW DO YOU SOURDOUGH? We're not asking specifically about the celebrated staff of life's baking process, though we do heartily applaud you if you're regularly turn out crusty rounds that impress your friends. Rather, we're wondering if you're the sort of sourdougher who tears off little chunks to toss atop your soup or chili or if you're more of a slab-ist, the sort of eater who prefers to lavishly butter and lightly salt a thick cut of bready joy. However you choose to approach this filling favorite, you likely want to, on occasion, gather at those sourdough-inspired spots that elevate this icon of the dinner table (or, really, the anytime table). Good news: Sourdough is a springtime star at 123 Farm in Cherry Valley, a destination that offers workshops, talks, and more sourdough-focused fun.

CHERRY VALLEY... is where 123 Farm is located — perhaps you've strolled through the lavender-inspired experience at the verdant location or enjoyed the property's twinkly lightscape during the holidays — and the dates for the sourdough-tastic festivities are just ahead. Make your way to the alfresco spread from April 5 through 20 — be sure you visit on a Saturday or Sunday — for "hands-on workshops dedicated to sourdough bread," and informative lectures, too. The annual Sourdough Festival also features a variety of sourdough eats for sale, including tartines, bowls of soup, and pizzas. You say you think of yourself as more of a tea lover? Something sweet is brewing: Tea Nights will shimmer on select nights in late March.