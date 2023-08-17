South Bay assemblyman's ‘hero' brother pulls fellow officer to safety after San Jose shooting

A South Bay politician is speaking out after his brother is being credited with saving a fellow officer’s life by pulling her to safety in Wednesday’s police shooting in San Jose.

A crew came out Thursday morning in San Jose to remove and repair the gate to a housing complex where police and fire crews made a frantic entrance Wednesday to save one of their own.

Among the officers, Ryan Low of the San Jose Police Department, whose partner is the officer who was shot when they responded to a domestic violence call.

South Bay Assemblymember Evan Low, Ryan’s brother spoke to NBC Bay Area Thursday and shared his thoughts.

"I’m proud of my brother and I told him, he’s my hero!" he said.

Meanwhile, 44-year-old Gabriel Mario Carreras, who is already on felony probation is now also under arrest for attempted homicide. Carreras is expected to face a judge in the coming days.

