South Bay Car Chase Ends After CHP Deploys Spike Strips

Four people are in custody following a high-speed chase on Highway 101 in the South Bay overnight, officials say.

The incident started just after midnight in San Jose after police got calls of a car speeding down southbound 101.

The CHP took over the pursuit in San Martin and all the way down to San Juan Bautista.

There was a moment that a spike strip stopped the car, nearly 50 miles away from where the chase started. Officers laid the spike strip where Highway 101 meets State Route 156.

After hitting the spikes and being forced to a stop, four people inside the car surrendered and were taken into custody.