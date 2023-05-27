CHP

South Bay Car Chase Ends After CHP Deploys Spikes

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Four people are in custody following a high-speed chase on Highway 101 in the South Bay overnight, officials say.

The incident started just after midnight in San Jose after police got calls of a car speeding down southbound 101.

The CHP took over the pursuit in San Martin and all the way down to San Juan Bautista.

There was the moment a spike strip stopped the car, nearly 50 miles away from where the chase started. They laid the spike strip, where Highway 101 meets State Route 156.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

After hitting the spikes and being forced to a stop, four suspects inside the car did surrender and were taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

CHPSan Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us