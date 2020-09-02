Santa Clara

South Bay Church Fined $50K for Defying Health Order

By Robert Handa

A Santa Clara church that has racked up more than $50,000 in fines for public health violations is expected to go ahead with indoor services Wednesday evening.

North Valley Baptist Church holds regular Wednesday evening services, and for the past two weeks, the services have been held inside despite numerous fines.

Pastor Jack Trieber posted a public plea to government agencies to stop what he described as harassment.

"You cannot take away our right to assemble," he said. "County, the state of California, it must stop. One, I’m asking you to stop all fines, and two, I’m asking you to remove all fines."

Members of the county's COVID-19 enforcement team met Wednesday to discuss what to do about the church's defiance.

