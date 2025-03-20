South Bay community rallies against alleged attack in Morgan Hill

Numerous South Bay community leaders rallied together on Wednesday to denounce an alleged attack they say took place at a Muslim prayer session in Morgan Hill.

Organizers say the Prayer for Ramadan on Mar. 7 was disrupted by a man who they say verbally and physically assaulted several members. They added the victims of the alleged attack were scared to tell the man who confronted people praying and shoved an elderly man to the ground.

“This wasn’t just a random act of violence. This was somebody who took action against people because he thought they were Palestinian and because of their physical Muslim attire,” said Zahra Billoo, Bay Area CAIR Executive Director.

The group praised Morgan Hill police for a fast response in identifying a possible suspect .. and for investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

“Hate Crimes are far worse than random acts of violence because they go beyond targeting the individual they target the entire community,” Billoo said.

Local leaders said they also want to focus on solution, especially since the alleged victims were reluctant to come forward. Morgan Hill is voting on Apr. 2 on a proposal to reassure residents they will not be investigated themselves when reporting a hate crime as a victim.

“We need to make sure that people are comfortable coming forward and they know that this is not within the city’s role and when they come to this city, they’re safe,” said Yvonne Martinez Beltran, Morgan Hill's Mayor Pro Tem.

Santa Clara County is referring the case to its own hate crime task force and rapid response unit.

“We need to have a campaign letting people know where to call, how to take steps to ensure their own safety,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Morgan Hill police said the incident is still an active investigation. No arrest has been made. Police say it has sent the case to the district attorney’s office for review and any official charges.