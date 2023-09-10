22 years later: South Bay community remembers victims of 9/11

Throughout the Bay Area, people gathered Sunday to remember a somber day in American history.

Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania.

In Los Gatos, more than 150 people came together at the Flame of Liberty Memorial to remember a day more than two decades ago that few can forget.

For the community, the 9/11 terrorist attacks are a painful reminder of the day two Los Gatos High School graduates died.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mark Bingham And Todd Beamer were on United flight 93 and rushed the cockpit, ultimately thwarting terrorists efforts to slam the plane into a building in Washington D.C. Instead, it crashed into a field , likely saving hundreds of lives on the ground.

“They knew what was right for their country. They are true heroes and we need more people like them out there,” said Los Gatos resident Freddie Ibanez Jr.

At Sunday’s memorial, the names of each of the victims on United flight 93 were read and a bell rang to honor them. For some, it was a day to reflect on how to move forward.

There was a 21-gun salute and then, doves of peace flew into the air. It was a symbol of hope and a reminder that freedom is fragile.

Marianne Favro has more in the video above.