Congressman Ro Khanna hosts town hall in San Jose

When Congress returns in a few days after its August recess, it will have just a few weeks to hammer out a spending bill to avoid a possible government shutdown.

It was just one of the many issues South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna addressed during a town hall Sunday evening in San Jose.

More than hundred people were at Abram Agnew Elementary School as Khanna answered questions about everything from supporting Ukraine to childcare costs, housing and avoiding a government shutdown with a looming budget deadline.

“There’s a frustration about what it’s like to be working in middle class in America,” he said.

Khanna said he will focus on those budget issues that are frustrating so many Americans.

The high cost of childcare, the devastating effects of climate change and skyrocketing housing costs. Khanna said these are issues that he will address in budget talks. But lawmakers will have just 12 legislative work days to hammer out a deal before the September 30 deadline.

“We’re working to make sure that the working class and middle class concerns are addressed, and that the republicans don’t go back and ask for even further cuts at a time when people are hurting,” he said.

Khanna is steadfast in his wishes to help reduce spending through cuts to the military and was the sole “no” vote on the recent $886 billion defense bill. But he told constituents the U.S. aid to Ukraine must continue and that it’s a relative drop in the bucket, compared to that massive defense budget.

Currently, 56% of all discretionary spending goes to the Pentagon with about half of that going directly to defense contractors.

Khanna was not asked about the other elephant in the room, which was the booking of former president Donald Trump in Georgia.

“Obviously, he has to be held accountable, but what I say to them is that’s not what comes up in my town halls. People want to know what you’re doing for them,” he said.

Khanna said his first order of business will be working on a bill that provides $10-per-day childcare to all Americans.