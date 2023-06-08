‘I don't want to go': South Bay crime spree suspect refuses to show in court

The man accused of killing three people and hurting others in a South Bay stabbing and carjacking spree once again refused to go to court Thursday.

Kevin Parkourana was supposed to be arraigned on new murder charges, but for the second time this week, he refused to leave his jail cell.

In a court filing, jail guards quoted Parkourana as saying "I don't want to go" when he was first set to go to court for arraignment on Tuesday. For the moment, the judge appears ready to wait.

"This case can’t get moving forward until he comes to court," NBC Bay Area legal analyst Steven Clark said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police say Parkourana last week went on a three-hour crime spree, stabbing one man to death, fatally running over an elderly couple and then injuring other people in various stabbings and hit-and-run attacks.

Clark said at some point the judge could order Parkourana to appear, by force if necessary.

"Those options can be somewhat barbaric by forcibly extracting someone from their jail cell, but at the same time, justice needs to move forward," he said.

The jail said forced extractions are rarely done now, but they aren't banned.

Deputy District Attorney Michael Gadeberg said his team can wait out Parkourana.

"He can continue to refuse," Gadeberg said. "We have had cases unfortunately where individuals have refused to come to court for weeks or even months."

Court documents show Parkourana is being held in a cell on the eighth floor of the main jail. That's the jail's acute psychiatric unit, where Parkourana is presumably receiving psychiatric help.

One of the survivors, who didn't want to be identified, has been waiting to see Parkourana in court.

"I just want to get a good look at him and maybe look him at the face to the guy that ran me over in the stop light and just took off and ran," the survivor said.

The survivor said he was riding his motorcycle when Parkourana allegedly rammed him in a stolen car.