South Bay Crime Spree: Stabbing Victim's Family Speaks Out

A victim's family is speaking out after he was a victim of the crime spree in San Jose Thursday.

Elizabeth Cervantes told NBC Bay Area Friday that her stepfather was the first victim. She identified him as Jose Manuel Montoya.

"He's been a father figure since my dad passed away," she said. "I was just...like why is this happening again? Another dad taken away from me?"

Cervantes said Montoya was stabbed near Kooser Road during his lunch break. He is fighting for his life at a hospital.

”He was stabbed right here in the head," Cervantes said. “And then today, I noticed he has stitches on his back, another in his ear his head. Basically all over his body”

Montoya’s family created a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his medical costs and to help his wife and children during this critical time.

”Why would you do such a thing? What went through your head? Why would you take innocent lives away?” Cervantes said.

According to police, after 31-year-old Kevin Parkourana stabbed Montoya, he took off in the victim's car and stabbed second person he tried to carjack at this parking lot on Hillsdale Avenue.Minutes later, there was another stabbing on 10th and Santa Clara streets.

Following that incident, police said Parkourana intentionally drove into a driveway to rundown a husband and wife on 16th Street.

The suspect is also accused of striking a person on a motorized scooter in the same area, before traveling to Milpitas, where he fatally stabbed one more person in a Smart and Final parking lot.

Two hours later, the suspect arrested by Milpitas police in a nearby neighborhood.

At this time, the suspect’s motives are unknown.

San Jose and Milpitas police discuss a violent crime spree that left three dead and three others injured.