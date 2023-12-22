South Bay firefighters deliver Christmas toys, encouragement to young patients at Valley Med

The holidays can be especially hard if you’re a kid – having to spend them in the hospital.

The day got a little brighter Friday in San Jose as firefighters delivered piles of toys to young patients at Valley Medical Center.

After collecting toys over the past month – they grabbed as many bags of gifts as they could and headed straight for the pediatric unit.

It’s the first year Santa Clara County firefighters have partnered with Valley Medical Center for an event like this.

Ian Cull has the full report in the video above.