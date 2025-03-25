South Bay food bank impacted by federal budget cuts

The Trump administration's efforts to cut federal spending are now having an impact on South Bay food banks and the goods they can provide those in need.

The food banks have been taken by surprise by the possible threat to federal support.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley buzzes with activity every day, not just during holiday periods when there is more focus on food giveaways,

The San Jose-based food bank serves Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, collecting and distributing 125 million pounds of food every year.

But there is concern about cutbacks on federal support .. starting with the sudden .. unexplained .. cancellations of food shipments from the USDA Through the Emergency Food Assistance’ program, which is a significant source for all food banks.

“Usually with the USDA, when something is canceled it’s not like you get a credit and you get to order it again later. So, our concern is that food may have gone away permanently,” said Tracy Weatherby, Chief Impact Officer of Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.

