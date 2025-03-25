San Jose

South Bay food bank impacted by federal budget cuts

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Trump administration's efforts to cut federal spending are now having an impact on South Bay food banks and the goods they can provide those in need.

The food banks have been taken by surprise by the possible threat to federal support.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley buzzes with activity every day, not just during holiday periods when there is more focus on food giveaways,

Immigration Mar 18

San Francisco food bank sees drop in immigrant clients

Elon Musk Feb 24

Political analysis: Elon Musk, DOGE continue federal spending cuts

The San Jose-based food bank serves Santa Clara and San Mateo Counties, collecting and distributing 125 million pounds of food every year.

But there is concern about cutbacks on federal support .. starting with the sudden .. unexplained .. cancellations of food shipments from the USDA Through the Emergency Food Assistance’ program, which is a significant source for all food banks.

“Usually with the USDA, when something is canceled it’s not like you get a credit and you get to order it again later. So, our concern is that food may have gone away permanently,” said Tracy Weatherby, Chief Impact Officer of Second Harvest Food Bank of Silicon Valley.

Robert Handa has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us