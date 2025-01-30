South Bay group raises concerns over crime reporting amid ICE activity

With confirmed reports of ICE agents conducting operations in the Bay Area, there are heightened concerns that the fear of deportation will prevent some undocumented residents from reporting crimes to police or getting the help they need.

San Jose-based Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence said it has received a flood of calls from survivors wondering what their next steps should be. The executive director said some have even had abusive partners threaten to report them to ICE.

Due to that, the staff is getting specialized immigration training to help survivors now fearing deportation.

Executive director Colsaria Henderson said the agency is already helping one survivor who was picked up by ICE after an abusive partner threatened to call the agency.

“We found now we need to have an added layer of safety training,” she said. “The survivor right after her restraining order hearing within days was picked up and removed from California, we are now fighting that deportation.’’

In San Mateo, where there was an unverified report of ice agents downtown this week. Police said they want to reassure the community officers are focused on investigating crimes not legal status.

“We understand the uncertainty and the fear that police may be working with ice but i can speak for San Mateo Police Department, we do not care about your documented status , what we care about is investigating crimes,” said San Mateo Police Sgt. Lupe Mejia.

San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph issued the following statement on Wednesday.

“Our officers will not detain, question or arrest individuals solely for the purpose of determining whether they are undocumented.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Agencies now coping with the backlash of heightened deportation fears.