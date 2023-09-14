San Jose

South Bay man arrested for allegedly making string of swatting calls

By Samantha Voorhees

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Bay man is facing several charges after allegedly making a string of swatting calls.

Swatting is when someone makes calls to police to report a fake crime in hopes of get a large police response.

Investigators say Efren Loredo made several swatting calls and bomb threats at different locations in San Jose, Redwood City and Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11.

Sam Liccardo 11 hours ago

Sam Liccardo, the former mayor of San Jose, has a new job

San Jose Sep 13

Snake captured at San Jose Mineta International Airport

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The calls included bomb threats to Yerba Buena High School and the San Jose Unified School District.

Loredo is also accused of prompting a police response at his ex-girlfriend’s house in San Jose, after he allegedly sent a threat online to an out-of-state police department. San Jose police officers arrested Lordeo on Monday.

He was booked into a Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, stalking, and violating a protective order.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us