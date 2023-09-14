South Bay man arrested for allegedly making string of swatting calls

A South Bay man is facing several charges after allegedly making a string of swatting calls.

Swatting is when someone makes calls to police to report a fake crime in hopes of get a large police response.

Investigators say Efren Loredo made several swatting calls and bomb threats at different locations in San Jose, Redwood City and Kansas City, Missouri, from Sept. 1 to Sept. 11.

The calls included bomb threats to Yerba Buena High School and the San Jose Unified School District.

Loredo is also accused of prompting a police response at his ex-girlfriend’s house in San Jose, after he allegedly sent a threat online to an out-of-state police department. San Jose police officers arrested Lordeo on Monday.

He was booked into a Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats, stalking, and violating a protective order.