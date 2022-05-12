South Bay Medical Group Donates Supplies to Ukraine Relief Effort

A South Bay medical practice has joined the front lines when it comes to the relief efforts in war-torn Ukraine.

Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler of Aesthetx, a plastic surgery practice in Campbell, heard about her Ukrainian nurse helping an organization called Hearts for Ukraine and wanted to help. She is donating her entire medical supply storage unit to the effort.

A majority of the donated supplies are items to perform surgery, like IV fluids and other surgical items, which will be delivered directly to hospitals, orphanages and shelters, officials said.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.