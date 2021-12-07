South Bay Neighborhood Associations Organize Toy Drive for Children

A South Bay community decimated by COVID-19 wants to make sure the pandemic doesn't ruin Christmas this year, but to do that, it needs the public's help.

San Jose's Mayfair community is home to the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the South Bay.

"This is ground zero right now still," said Danny Garza, president of the Plata Arroyo Neighborhood Association said. "We have the least amount of people vaccinated anywhere."

The community is concerned that the battle with COVID-19 could mean a second year without a proper Christmas for many families in the neighborhood.

Isabel, a parent, said Christmas gifts will be difficult again this year because the pandemic took many jobs away.

"Last year, the kids were cheated out of Christmas because COVID did not allow the neighborhoods to address our children’s needs," Garza said. "We couldn’t hold giveaways."

Three neighborhood associations – Cassell, Mayfair and Plata Arroyo – teamed up to try to collect 300 to 400 toys for the local children.

They've been at it for over a week, but as of Tuesday morning, the collection box only had 12 toys.

"It's really disappointing. It's heartbreaking," said Guadalupe Gonzalez, president of the Mayfair Neighborhood Association. "Our community is not responding to give back."

If you'd like to donate, you can drop off a new toy or make a donation at the Mayfair Community Center, which is located at 2039 Kammerer Ave., between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. every Monday through Friday until Dec. 18.

"Our children are hurting so bad. This is just going to be a major, major step in a positive direction for this community," Garza said.