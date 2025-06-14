Protests

South Bay ‘No Kings' protest aims to feature 7-mile human chain

By Robert Handa

At one Bay Area "No Kings" protest Saturday, organizers hope to set up a seven-mile human chain stretching from Sunnyvale to Palo Alto along El Camino Real.

The "7x7K" demonstration is designed to have 7,000 people or more sitting, standing or even marching along El Camino Real in protest of Trump administration polices.

Seven miles was picked because that’s the distance between a Tesla showroom in Sunnyvale and one in Palo Alto, and 7,000 participants is not a random number.

"This was obviously keyed to the day when President Trump is projected to have 6,500 members of the armed services in Washington, D.C. We wanted to show that there’s also strength in the community and a presence here," event co-organizer Sally Lieber said.

The organizers emphasized that the demonstration will be a peaceful event with no civil disobedience or disruption to traffic or businesses. They want to provide a forum for people who believe in the beliefs that sparked the protest idea.

"To me it’s simple. We all believe in democracy. We all love America. It really is that simple," Together We Will founder IdaRose Sylvester said. "Standing up for the beliefs that you have in our system, in our country, showing that there are more of us than there are people who are trying to tear it down."

Organizers said they were still getting inquiries and sign-ups Friday. They also said people are welcome to just show up.

