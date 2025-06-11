‘Everything in it, everything': South Bay nonprofit searches for stolen trailer

A South Bay nonprofit working to help homeless people now needs some help of its own after its trailer and equipment were stolen from a church parking lot.

Meet the Challenge serves about 180 unhoused people a month in the South Bay. The groups holds an event on the third Saturday of every month to provide free clothes, haircuts and lunch, but their 24-foot trailer, including all their supplies inside, was stolen over Memorial Day weekend.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"Everything in it, everything," Meet the Challenge Director Charles Black said.

Black said the trailer had all of the group's tables, chairs, kitchen items and a generator. It was taken from a parking lot at Foxworthy Baptist Church early on May 24.

"We thought it would be very secure, so it was heartbreaking for me to hear on Saturday morning early that someone had cut the lock and had stolen this trailer," Foxworthy Baptist Church Senior Pastor Don Fugate said. "They run on a very tight budget and it’s totally volunteer."

The nonprofit even parked the trailer between two others in hopes of blocking it in and making it harder to take. They also used a tow hitch lock and a wheel lock, but the thieves managed to get away with it anyway.

"I believe this was a professional hit," Black said. "I can’t say that except how the way that they took it. They pulled the trailer out to get it to a hitch so that they could pull it away."

Police were called and are on the lookout for the trailer.

Anyone who knows anything about the trailer's whereabouts is asked to call San Jose police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"This is not going to deter us," Black said. "We’re going to put everything together that we can to make sure that we give our best foot forward."