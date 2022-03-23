South Bay Nonprofit's CEO Hopes to Inspire Other Women to Give Back

In celebration of Women's History Month, NBC Bay Area spoke with Sparky Harlan, CEO of the Bill Wilson Center in Santa Clara for the past 40 years.

The center helps provide housing for over 900 unhoused youth each night. Throughout her career, Harlan has also worked to help several teens find counseling and employment.

In addition, she volunteers at several other nonprofit organizations.

Harlan says her work is all about making an impact on the future.

"We are now seeing multiple generations of families we have served," Harlan said. "I think the one thing we do is teach kids how to be parents themselves … and then the next one after that." ]]

Harlan says she hopes to inspire other women to rise up and help out in the community.

More information about the Bill Wilson Center can be found on the organization's website.