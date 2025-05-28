South Bay paramedic arrested on suspicion of possessing child sex abuse material

San Jose police have arrested a South Bay paramedic for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse material, the department announced Wednesday.

Andrew Gutierrez, 31, was arrested in late April after allegedly downloading and distributing over 600 images of child sexual abuse material. "Evidence of the crime was seized" when authorities served a search warrant at Gutierrez's home, police said.

Gutierrez was employed as a paramedic in Santa Clara County at the time of his arrest, according to police. He was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Minten via email at 4269@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-1397.