South Bay residents find ways to stay cool amid heat wave

It reached triple digits in San Jose on Wednesday and that had many people looking for ways to cool off.

As heat warnings went up, Cooling centers opened up across Santa Clara County.

NBC Bay Area also ran in to a number of South Bay families who turned to air-conditioned movie theaters to cool off.

Milpitas resident Jason Varden and his son were trying to escape the 100+ degree day by going to see Despicable Me 4, which just opened in theaters on Wednesday.

“We watched the minions, it was a great way for the kids, to entertain the kids and get out of the heat,” he said.

The heat also managed to largely clear out Frank Bramhall Park in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

And with a forecast that includes at least a few more days of high heat. Chances are this theater, and others can expect the crowds to keep coming through the holiday.

Ian Cull has more in the video above.