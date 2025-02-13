South Bay residents prepare ahead of storm

Santa Clara County residents were stocking up on supplies ahead of the storm on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol officers were already out on high alert for rain-related accidents on Wednesday night.

“Everybody's out and about,” said Art Montiel, CHP’s Golden Gate Division Public Information Officer.

CHP was assisting drivers as the wind blew rain to the sides of roads and highways, where puddles could quickly turn to flood zones. They also gave a warning for Thursday morning commuters.

“If you're going to be out on the roads, slow down, don't be in a rush, and just expect that there is going to be traffic, there are most likely going to be crashes out on the road,” Montiel said.

In the Santa Cruz mountains, evacuation warnings were in effect for low-lying areas near the rising San Lorenzo River on Wednesday night. But this time, it’s not just the mountains, there is also flood concerns on the Valley floor.

“Guadalupe River, Coyote Creek, Los Gatos Creek and Upper Penetencia Creek are all expected to see a lot of water and they’re all going to rise, we're not worried at flooding at this point,” said Colin Heyne, Department of Transportation Public Information Manager, City Of San Jose.

In San Jose, at the Westlake Ace Hardware on Blossom Hill Road, the store’s most in-demand supplies were front and center. This gave an opportunity for customers could prep their properties for this round of intense rain and wind.

“Because it's coming into a huge storm, we like to make sure a customer can come in for a convenience and know exactly what they're looking for,” said Krischell Kilgore, General Manager for Westlake Ace Hardware.