South Bay residents prepare for upcoming storm

Another significant storm is headed to the Bay Area.

With the ground already saturated from the recent storms, there is growing concern about possible problems, particularly in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The Santa Clara Valley Water district is making sure the sandbag supply is well stocked.

In San Jose, recent storms have flooded or washed away the homeless who live along creek banks.

The Unhoused Response Group is getting supplies ready to hand out tomorrow and to try to convince people to go to higher ground, since there are not nearly enough shelters to accommodate them.

“People lose their tents and tarps due to the weather, whether it’s due to the ferocity of the rain or the wind and so, everything they’ve built to keep themselves safe and dry is now torn apart,” said Shaunn Cartwright with the Unhoused Response Group.

The Water District says it is staying on top of the potential onslaught as much as possible.

“As far as our crews, they’re preparing obviously for the weekend. After the last storm they went out and made sure there were no trash or debris in, you know, the common places under a bridge, bridges and places where streams come together,” said Matt Keller with SCV Water District.

