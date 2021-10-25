bay area storm

South Bay Storm Impact: Water Rescues, Damage to School's Haunted House

By Scott Budman

In the South Bay, heavy rains on Sunday had waterways rising fast while high winds brought down tree limbs and caused widespread damage.

The storm sent the usually placid Guadalupe River surging. The water swallowed up branches and the remains of homeless encampments.

At about 2:40 a.m. Monday, San Jose firefighters rushed to save two people in the water.

"One subject was located and rescued," San Jose Fire Department spokesperson Erica Ray said. "They were located in the creek clinging to a tree. They were safely rescued from the creek. The second subject was not located."

The fire department said the U.S. Coast Guard was still searching for the second person.

In another part of San Jose, the storm ripped through the Leigh High School haunted house, an annual tradition and one of the school's significant fundraisers.

"This morning, came in and we only had about a third of the original structure still standing," Leigh High School Theatre Director Jonathan Yani said.

Thanks to students who picked up tools, boards and nails, the display will live to scare another day.

"At this point, between the two class periods, we've pulled out pretty much all the debris," Yani said. "We're going to get some adult support tonight in order to help get the heavier walls [fixed]. Then, we can actually start rebuilding the original haunt."

The school hopes to have the haunt back up and running Thursday night.

