San Jose police arrest 2 teens suspected of human trafficking

Two South Bay teens have been arrested in connection with an investigation into human trafficking, San Jose police said Thursday.

The investigation began in November 2024 after police were called to a fight between two girls, ages 14 and 16, at Silver Leaf Park in the area of Southpine and Southview drives.

Officers found that a male suspect had pepper-sprayed the 14-year-old girl and she was hospitalized. Police then discovered that both girls were being trafficked, allegedly by two unknown male suspects.

In January detectives identified the suspects as two 17-year-old boys and obtained arrest warrants for them.

In February, one of the suspects was arrested in Morgan Hill and on March 31, the second suspect was taken into custody in San Martin. Both were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the San Jose Police Department Human Trafficking Task Force via email at 4435@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at (408) 537-1224.