South Bay leaders give warning on illegal fireworks ahead of 4th of July

As many Bay Area residents are ramping up to the 4th of July celebrations, leaders in the South Bay are reminding people about the danger of illegal fireworks.

Gilroy is the only city in the South Bay selling legal fireworks. But they come with a list of restrictions on where someone can use them and how to use them, so no one gets injured or accidentally sparks a fire.

14 fireworks stands opened their doors Monday in Gilroy. They will be selling through 4th of July with the profits from each stand going to a different school or organization.

“It really helps our non-profit organization with what we do here in our community, which is reaching out to broken families, at-risk youth, people battling with drug addiction,” said Jesse Jimenez, a senior pastor at Victory Outreach.

For people who want to buy the fireworks via Victory Outreach will need to have a Gilroy.

The city put out a map showing where someone can and cannot set them off. None of the fireworks sold at Victory Outreach, known as safe and sane fireworks, are shot into the air.

“A lot of them are fountains, we have some pop-its for kids, we have some little sparklers for the kids as well,” Jimenez said.

Cal Fire told NBC Bay Area on Monday they were making sure they were fully staffed with these hot temperatures.

“A lot of our concerns have to do with the public and safety and what they’re planning on doing this week,” said Chelsea Burkett, a public information officer for Cal Fire’s Santa Clara Unit.

Cal Fire is urging residents to not set off fireworks themselves because they know all too well how they could spark a fire in an instant.

“It happens every year. We see it often and we strongly encourage residents to let the professionals do the show,” Burkett said.

Also on Monday, doctors at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose were renewing their annual warning about the dangers of illegal fireworks.

“These are mortars, small pieces of dynamite. These can and will blow off your fingers and your hands. We see every year. Unfortunately, these types of injuries are not reparable in most circumstances and that obviously is life-altering,” said Dr. Cliff Sheckter, medical director of the Regional Burn Center at Valley Medical Center.

They note that during this week last year, nearly 10,000 people around the country were treated for fireworks related injuries.

Valley Medical Center is the only combined burn and trauma center in the Bay Area. They typically see one to two burn patients a day. But around the Fourth of July, that number triples.

Doctors said illegal fireworks aren't the only danger, they added that people should be cautious with the “safe and sane” fireworks too.

“Every year, we see parents give sparklers to their children. They rest these on their clothing, and after a few seconds your child is on fire and fighting for their lives. So, really please take the upmost precaution,” Sheckter said.

They point out there are many professional shows going on around the region and everyone’s best bet may be to leave the fireworks show to the professionals.

Cal Fire has already seen an increase in fires the last couple of weeks. They also pointed out that not only can fireworks spark a fire, they can also injure someone badly.