1 Dead, 1 Arrest in Collision on SB I-280 in Cupertino

At least one person has died in a multiple-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate Highway 280 in Cupertino early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 1:17 a.m. just south of Wolfe Road. There are no immediate reports of other injuries.

At least one person has been arrested, but the CHP didn't provide any information on the reason for the arrest.

Only the No. 5 lane was blocked as of 1:45 a.m. No further information is immediately available.