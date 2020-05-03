1 Dead, 1 Arrested Following Suspected DUI Collision in San Jose

One person has died and another is under arrest following a fatal collision involving an alleged DUI driver in San Jose early Sunday morning, according to police.

The three-vehicle collision was reported at 12:13 a.m. at the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Branham Lane, Officer Gina Tepoorten said.

A 32-year-old man driving a 2006 Nissan Murano ran a northbound red light on Almaden Expressway and collided with a westbound 2004 Hyundai Tiburon being driven by another man. The Hyundai then hit a Tesla stopped at the light, according to Tepoorten.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene, Tepoorten said. His name wasn't released pending notification of his next of kin by the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office. The Tesla driver, only identified as a man, wasn't injured.

Tepoorten said the alleged DUI suspect was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. He will eventually be transported to the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI. His name wasn't released.

Police said it's the city's 17th fatal collision of the year. Anyone with information on the case or collision is asked to call Detective Michael O'Brien at (408) 277-4654.