1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash Near Gilroy

One man died and another was hospitalized early Saturday after a head-on collision along State Route 152 near Gilroy, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 57-year-old man was driving eastbound on 152, known as the Pacheco Pass Highway, when he drifted over the yellow lines just west of Lovers Lane and hit a car headed westbound about 3 a.m.

The man, a resident of Gilroy, died at the scene, the CHP said. The driver of the other car, a 64-year-old man from Gustine in Merced County, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The wreck is under investigation, the CHP said.