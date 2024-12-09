San Jose

1 dead after solo vehicle crash in San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

One person died in a solo vehicle crash Monday morning in San Jose, according to police.

The fatal crash occurred at about 9:45 a.m. in the area of Snell Avenue and Truckee Lane in South San Jose, police said.

Southbound Snell Avenue was closed from The Woods Drive to Rosenbaum Avenue for several hours while officer investigated.

The name of the victim and details on the crash were not immediately provided.

